Hidden Henley

THIS fine house in Fawley has some large lettering on its frontage but I have not been able to find out to whom or what it refers.

The final “M” and “K” are fused together, which makes me think it may refer to the Mackenzie family, who once owned Fawley Court.

They were connected with Gillotts in Henley before it became a school in 1950 and also have a decorative mausoleum of significant size in Fawley churchyard.

I’d appreciate any accurate information from readers.