Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS weir is where Clappers Bridge on the River Thames in Caversham used to be. It was connected to some horrifying Victorian murders.

The corpse of an infant wrapped in flannel was found in the water by a bargeman. The baby girl had been strangled with white tape and then thrown in the river.

But the package still had the name of a Mrs Thomas and her address in Caversham.

As a result, police uncovered the murders of seven babies who had been left in the care of a paid adoption mother whose real name was Amelia Dyer. It is thought she could have been responsible for hundreds of other infant deaths.

Dyer was convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey and hanged in Newgate prison in 1896.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33