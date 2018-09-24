Hidden Henley

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
HERE is a rather sad sight in Fawley. This is the former Walnut Tree pub in Roundhouse Lane.
It opened in the early Sixties and was one of the first pubs to offer food to customers since the number of true “locals” was always going to be limited with so few houses withing walking distance.
Of course the trend for pub food has grown hugely, especially at those hostelries where the custom is dependent on people coming by car, and yet the Walnut Tree closed in 2003.
There are reports that it could re-open with a restaurant and four new houses on the site.
The pub is close to the intersection of several footpaths and rights of way so, ironically, it might well have a future in offering refreshments to people on foot, bicycle or horse.
