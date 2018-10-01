Hidden Henley

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
HUNDREDS of visitors walk past this weathered plaque at Hambleden Lock without noticing it.
Admittedly, the wording is difficult to read.
The plaque records that a pound lock has existed on this site since 1773 and a flash lock back to 1338 (this is recorded in the Domesday Book).
The present structure was built between October 1993 and April 1994 and replaced a lock which had been in use for 120 years.
The plaque commemorates the official opening of the new lock by Enviornment Secretary John Gummer on May 20, 1994.
