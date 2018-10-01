Monday, 01 October 2018

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

HUNDREDS of visitors walk past this weathered plaque at Hambleden Lock without noticing it.

Admittedly, the wording is difficult to read.

The plaque records that a pound lock has existed on this site since 1773 and a flash lock back to 1338 (this is recorded in the Domesday Book).

The present structure was built between October 1993 and April 1994 and replaced a lock which had been in use for 120 years.

The plaque commemorates the official opening of the new lock by Enviornment Secretary John Gummer on May 20, 1994.

