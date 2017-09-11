Highmoor retain cup in drizzle

HIGHMOOR retained the Roger Choules Memorial Trophy in persistent rain against SONNING COMMON VILLAGE on Sunday.

The wicket became muddy at both ends very quickly and the outfield very slow, conditions were not easy.

Highmoor’s openers, Shamil and L Crawshaw, quickly put on 69 for the first wicket and it looked as though the home side would end up with a large total.

Shamil went on to make 73 but Sonning Common managed to slow the scoring rate, mainly through the bowling of Mike Cann and Dave Foster, backed up by the fielding of Michael Barker and Markland Tidswell.

Pete Choules hit a few lusty blows for Highmoor towards the end of the innings to leave the home side on 141 off their 30 overs.

With conditions deteriorating, Sonning Common’s openers Cann and Howard Cook batted positively early on.

When Cann was out Tidswell continued to look for runs. Barker looked in form until he was run-out, diving through the mud for 26.

However, with tight Highmoor bowling and the driving rain, the visitors’ scoring rate dropped dramatically and never recovered any sort of momentum to threaten the Highmoor total.