Pub housing

PLANS to knock down a former pub in Highmoor and build two houses have been approved.

Brakspear plans to redevelop the site of the former Dog and Duck, off the B481, which closed in 2011.

An outbuilding will also be knocked down to make way for the houses, one with five bedrooms and the other with three.

Highmoor Parish Council supported the company’s application.

