Friday is play day

THREE “stay and play” sessions will be held at Highmoor Nursery School on three consecutive Fridays this month, beginning today.

These will take place in Highmoor Memorial Hall from 9.30am to 11.30am and are open to children from babies to the end of foundation stage.

Nursery owner Gwen Pragnell said: “There will be lots of opportunities to play both inside and outside and make use of all the wonderful toys we have.

“Highmoor Nursery School staff will be running the sessions but parents and carers are responsible for their own children.”

There will be music sessions provided by Starlight MDV, outdoor multiskills sessions run by Minitrailblazers and woodland adventures sessions.

The sessions costs £6 per child or £10 for two while those under six months go free.

For more information, call Gwen Pragnell on (01491) 681837 or email her on gwen@highmoornursery.

co.uk