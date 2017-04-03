Anxious wait for Henley

WITH Henley third from bottom and desperate for a win from the final game, the opening exchanges saw the home side play with great intensity and dominate early possession and field position.

Chris Green found space and time in the circle on a couple of occasions but failed to convert and a number of short corner opportunities came and went.

Horsham rarely threatened with the back three of Slay, Heaver and Walter marshalling proceedings, ably assisted by Ed Hughes Burne and Rob Rowe from the bench, but Horsham took the lead when Matt Hough converted their first short corner on 18 minutes.

Despite the setback, Rhys Joyce and Benji Hetherington produced dominant displays in midfield and provided the platform for some flowing attacks but they could not convert.

After the break, the front five of Taylor, Gupta, Foster, Harding and Ralph put the Horsham defence under constant pressure.

Then Fred Newbold, who has recently been selected for the England U16 team, was introduced from the bench and forced a couple of saves from the Horsham keeper before the home side finally made the breakthrough.

Ed Foster linked with Hetherington who spread the ball wide right to Heaver whose quick pass found Land who drove into the circle, found Harding whose slip pass then found Green alone at the far post for a crisp finish.

Despite a string of short corners and some more excellent open play opportunities late in the game, the hosts failed to find the winner.

Henley now rely on Indian Gymkhana or Fareham finishing above Oxton in the three-way relegation play-offs in the National League to remain in South Premier 1.

Henley 2nds: R Cox, S Heaver, A Slay, R Rowe, E Hughes-Burne, T Walter, D Ralph, J Taylor, E Foster, S Harding, R Joyce, B Hetherington, C Green, L Gupta, A Land, F Newbold.