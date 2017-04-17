Staying up

Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
HENLEY 1sts men’s team have avoided relegation from the South Premier League Division 1 following the recent play-off matches.
South side Fareham defeated north side Oxton last Sunday. The result of this meant that only two clubs would be relegated from Henley’s division this season with the amber and blues receiving a reprieve having finished third from bottom.
17 April 2017
