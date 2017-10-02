Amber and blues beat all-comers to become Oxfordshire champions

HENLEY Ladies were crowned Oxfordshire champions the week before the league season got under way.

The first game against host side Oxford Hawks started with a quick tempo and Henley earned an early short corner. The pace on the short corner hit from Rachel Herbert made it 1-0 to Henley.

Henley had a lot of possession and after several chances Emma Walker found the back of the net.

The midfield worked hard to support the attack and hold off any counterattacks. However Hawks managed to pull one back and the match finished 2-1.

Next up the match against Oxford was a tight game in which Henley defended solidly and had their share of the attacks. Henley broke the deadlock with Jemma Barham slotting the ball in the corner of the goal. Soon after Mel Joyce scored a second goal to seal the win for Henley.

A dominant display in the next game against Abingdon saw five goals scored in 10 minutes including a hat-trick for Taminah Brown.

Henley were able to add another couple of well worked team goals and the match finished 7-0 with a resounding victory.

In the last game of the day Henley faced Banbury knowing that a win would secure them as champions of the tournament.

Henley pushed hard for the first goal. Banbury defended solidly and had several counterattacks which were well managed. Henley got the goal that secured them a 1-0 win and tournament champions.