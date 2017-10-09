Visitors crash to heavy opening day defeat

HENLEY lost their opening match of the South Premier League season 6-0 at title-favourites Bromley and Beckenham.

With a depleted squad, missing five regular members Henley struggled to deal with the fast pace and large squad of the home side.

Despite early chances for Green and Joseph up front, Bromley were the better side and went in to half-time 3-0 up thanks mainly to turnover errors by Henley.

Despite some determined forward running from Fred Newbold and Alex Land, Henley were unable to create many clear-cut chances in the second half. The closest they came was through a short corner strike from Ed Foster, who saw his shot saved by the home side’s keeper from close range.

NEWLY-PROMOTED Henley 3rds made a good start to their MBBO Division 3 season with a 4-1 victory away to local rivals Sonning 3rds.

Henley looked sharp from the pushback. The defensive line looked solid with Mike Woolfrey driving the attack from right back. Marshalled by Jack Draycott, midfield and attack worked well together.

However, it was Sonning who opened the scoring from a penalty corner which was unluckily deflected into the net from a defender’s stick.

Undaunted, Henley continued to pressure the Sonning defence. This was rewarded following some fast attacking hockey on the left wing, with Leo Packham calmly finishing a rebound from a sharp shot by Alex Price.

In the second half Henley continued to play their expansive game, focusing on possession as Sonning started to tire.

John-Joe Cottam put the visitors into the lead following a drive into the Sonning area, neatly lifting the ball into the net following the goalkeeper’s initial save.

Henley’s third came following a run by Mike Woolfrey. Hammering the ball across the Sonning area, Woolfrey found Tim Barrass at the far post who slammed the ball home.

Sam Brown added Henley’s fourth following a fast move through Draycott, Price and Harry Wray.