Botha nets hat-trick as hosts meet their match

HENLEY GIRLS U10s, playing their first matches together, got their new season off to a good start at the Reading tournament on Sunday.

Henley won three of their five matches and drew two. The amber and blues recorded a 4-0 win against Reading 1sts, 3-0 win against Reading 2nds and 2-1 win against Marlow 2nds whilst drawing 0-0 with Newbury 1sts and 1-1 with Marlow 3rds.

The amber and blues played well as a team with good defensive work by Lilian Graham and Georgie Pike who saw their side concede just two goals in five games.

The strength of the midfield allowed Henley to keep its structure due to the tireless tackling and endless running from Gemma Chidwick, Alex Forehand and Kirsten Botha who scored five goals goals including a hat-trick against Reading.

With further goals from the forwards Niamh Mackenzie (2), Nancy Gillingham and Isla Forrest it was a real team effort.