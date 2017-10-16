GB call-up for Park

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
Monday, 16 October 2017
A HENLEY College student has been selected to represent the Great Britain U21s hockey team.
Former Highdown pupil Nick Park, who lives in Caversham Park Village, played for England U18s in the series against Holland and Wales but then was moved up to U21s for the rest of the current cycle.
For the U21s Park has been to Germany, Belgium and Holland to play in series matches and also went to the European Championships in Valencia.
Park has just been selected for the GB U21 squad travelling to Malaysia for the Sultan Of Johor Cup that begins on Monday for two weeks.
16 October 2017
