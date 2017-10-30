England is hat-trick hero as amber and blues hit back

HENLEY Ladies 1sts upset Oxford Hawks 2nds unbeaten season on Saturday, coming back from behind to take three points with 3-2 win at Jubilee Park.

The first half was evenly matched, with both sides making significant advances towards goal. Sophie Hoskins, Taminah Brown and Kiera Halloran up front made the Hawks defence work hard to prevent them from getting away a serious shot in the D, only conceding one short corner in the process, which Henley were unable to capitalise on. On the counterattack the visitors looked dangerous but Rachel Herbert, Kat Green, Chloe Nelson and Kath Draycott in the back line were equally capable of clearing up any pressure. One quick break saw the Hawks team pick out an unmarked player who shot the ball past keeper Hannah Lavis to give the visitors the lead at half-time.

The wind picked up in the second half, matching the rise in tempo of the match. Quick rotations in the midfield by coach Nick Richards allowed Lou England, Jem Barham-Mackie, Mel Joyce, Ellie Roseff, Charlotte Cockerton and Georgie Metcalfe to put continuous pressure on any Hawks possession, earning turnovers through forced errors and precision tackles. The home side soon equalised following a short corner which saw Green find England on the post to deflect the ball in.

Despite Henley having control of the game an unusual defensive Henley error resulted in an overload leaving keeper Lavis facing two players who moved the ball around her to find the back of the net.

Undeterred the amber and blues continued to play well and were soon back up in their attacking D, allowing England to earn herself a hat-trick and man of the match by deflecting in a further two goals off well-worked short corner routines.

The final 12 minutes of the match was intense but Henley’s mental strength ensured that Hawks wouldn’t have another opportunity to equalise.