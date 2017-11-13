New-look side shine at Slough tournament

HENLEY GIRLS U10s had a successful tournament at Slough last Sunday where they won four of their five matches played, scoring 14 goals and only conceding three.

With a rearranged forward and defence for the tournament, Henley started well with beating both Wycombe and Marlow 3rds. In a tight game, they narrowly lost 2-1 to Reading 2nds and then found their confidence again to defeat both Newbury and Slough.

Henley U10s: Georgie Pike, Isla Forrest, Nancy Gillingham, Kirsten Botha, Alex Forehand, Gemma Chidwick, Lilian Graham, Niamh Mckenzie.