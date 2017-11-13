Dutch debutant shines as Henley left reeling

HENLEY Ladies 1sts crashed to a 4-1 defeat away at Oxford last Saturday.

With only one point separating the two teams in the table before the match, Henley started slowly with play fairly even with both sides making inroads into each other’s half.

It was Oxford that broke the deadlock first with a well struck goal from their number new Dutch recruit. Henley responded well and put together some good passages of play, eventually resulting in a short corner. Set play decision taken, the corner was injected to Kat Green whose disguise pass was sent goal wards and deftly deflected into the back of the net by the waiting Louisa England to level the scores.

This was not the resurgence that Henley had hoped for. Despite their best efforts and a high individual workrate, the Henley team were unable to stop the Oxford debutant from scoring three more goals as the hosts triumphed.