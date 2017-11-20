Injuries and missing players take their toll as basement side triumph

HENLEY suffered defeat at Indian Gymkhana in a closely fought contest.

The visitors started strongly with Heaver and Mortimer finding passes into the front line but the visitors couldn’t turn the possession into goals.

Jeff Joeseph had a couple of clear cut chances before Indian Gymkhana took the lead just before half-time following some sloppy defending by Henley.

Henley looked much more threatening in the second half and after 15 minutes Heaver equalised with a near post finish following some tidy passing from the team.

At 1-1 the game was in the balance but it was Indian Gym who went ahead again, moments after Harding was unlucky to not win a free hit on the left-hand side.

The hosts then struck a third and wrapped up the match with a well-executed drag flick. On a positive note for Henley, 16-year-old Fred Newbold put in a man-of-the-match display looking comfortable having stepped up into the first team this season.

HENLEY 2nds lost out at home to Ramgahria last Saturday, a side who had conceded 36 goals and scored just seven going into this MBBO Division 1 game. A long injury and absentee list had given some of the players in lower teams an opportunity to make their mark in the side and initially the home team competed well and took the lead after 20 minutes after a well-worked move down the middle found James Rechner free on the left post to finish emphatically.

The tide appeared to turn not long after as Ramgahria gained in confidence as the first half came to an end.

The second half began as the first had finished with the away team calling the shots as they belied their league position and equalised after a mazy dribble down the Henley right. A deadlock ensued and wasn’t broken until Measures for Henley launched a high ball into the opposition D which Ramgahria didn’t deal with but Harmer slotted away. This good work was undone when a sloppy challenge gave Ramgahria a penalty corner which they dispatched.

Five minutes to go and the momentum was with Ramgahria who again spied the chance to get the win. This they duly did with a breakaway goal that sealed Henley’s fate.