RAF award for former student

A FORMER Henley College student has been named this year’s RAF Sportsman of the Year.

Liam Sanford, who attended college from 2012 to 2014, played hockey whilst studying for a BTEC extended diploma in sport and exercise science. He joined the Team Bath Bucaneers in 2017/18 and became the team’s first ever men’s player to represent England at senior level when he helped his country to a 5-2 win against South Africa.

The 21-year-old now combines a career in the RAF as a senior aircraftman whilst playing club hockey in the England Hockey League and international hockey playing for Great Britain.

He picked up his award in the RAF Halton’s officers mess earlier this month and will now go forward as a nominee for the UK armed forces sports awards which take place next year.