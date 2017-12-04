Land's goal not enough as Henley slip to defeat

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
HENLEY 1sts went down to a 5-1 defeat against high-flying OLD CRANLEIGHANS last Saturday.
Despite some good spells in the match, with Alex Land’s fifth goal of the season being the highlight, Henley were unable to create enough chances to take points from a strong Old Cranleighan’s side.
They were unfortunate to concede three late goals as scrappy short corners were eventually converted after initial saves from Rob Greene in goal for the home side.
HENLEY 2nds went down 4-1 away at HIGH WYCOMBE 2nds in MBBO Division 1. Guy Harmer scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 50th minute.
Jules Aplin scored both of HENLEY 4ths goals in a 2-2 draw against OXFORD 9ths at Jubilee Park in Division 8 West.
HENLEY 5ths went down 4-1 at home to NEWBURY AND THATCHAM 6ths in MBBO Open Division 9.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say