Mixed fortunes for U10s on their travels

HENLEY GIRLS U10s competed in their third tournament of the season at Marlow on Sunday

With a key player missing, a a last minute reshuffle of the team positions saw Isabelle Woolfrey joining the team.

Henley started strong with a win again Wycombe with a goal from Nancy Gillingham.

Niamh Mckenzie, Alex Forehand and Nancy Gillinghamworked tireless in the midfield to support their defence of Lilian Graham and Gemma Chidwick but conceded two goals in the next match to a very determined Reading side as they went down 2-0.

The forwards of Georgie Pike, Isla Forrest, Isabelle Woolfrey were rewarded for their persistence with a goal for Forrest against Marlow 2nds in a 2-1 win.

In their final match Henley kept a clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Marlow 1sts. thanks to the numerous saves on the goal line by the defence.

