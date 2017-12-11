McCloughlin wraps up impressive win for amber and blues

HENLEY Ladies 3rds were in fine form as they defeated Division 3 second placed Banbury 4ths at Jubilee Park.

Following a few disappointing matches where the score-line hadn’t reflected the hard work and determination that the Henley squad put into their training, the hosts got off to a strong start, with their forwards pushing towards the goal and forcing Banbury into defensive play from the offset.

Sarah Drummond put Henley ahead, sending home a nicely placed ball across the goal mouth, ably supported by Rosie Wilkinson who was never far from the action.

Henley’s strong defensive quad of Esme Emmett-Walker, Rosie Kemp, Leonie Wheeler and Kayleigh Scott stopped Banbury from making any progress towards their goal whilst Banbury’s goalkeeper did a good job of stopping Henley adding to their score in the first half.

Early in the second half a long ball from Wendy McCloughlin was picked up by Ella Shute who set up a good ball for Hannah Webber and a second goal for Henley.

Tireless work from Meg Hearn, Imogen Bridge and Juliette Cottam in midfield helped prevent Banbury from getting any grip on the game and on the rare occasion that they slipped through, Lorna Greenwood produced some good goalkeeping and kept a clean sheet for Henley.

A fine third goal came from McCloughlin, who picked up a good pass across the D from Tilly Carter.

• Henley followed their win up with another comprehensive victory as they beat Scarlet Runners 4-1.