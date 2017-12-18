Hoskins bags hat-trick to leave home side in seventh heaven

HAVING previously struggled against teams lower in the league, Henley were quick to demonstrate their commitment to achieve three points and put themselves in a good position as they move closer to the Christmas break as they defeated Hampstead and Westminster 3rds 7-2.

A high press and level of intensity forced mistakes on the opposition and two quick goals within 10 minutes from Kiera Holloran calmed the nerves for the home side. Building momentum, Henley played some intricate pass and move hockey through Jemma Barham and Mel Joyce. It wasn’t long before Henley Ladies were awarded with another well-timed goal by Sophie Hoskins who buried the ball into the bottom left corner. With 15 minutes gone Henley led 3-0.

Not resting on their laurels, Henley had a sense of urgency capitalising on any free hit or long corner, stretching the game and exposing the Hampstead and Westminster defence.

Kat Green and Rachel Herbert played some pinpoint accuracy passes from the back allowing Metcalfe and Hoskins to post forward attack the base line, cut inside and be a real danger in the final third. It wasn’t long before Hoskins was awarded with a goal as a result of her effort.

Henley became a little complacent before half-time and having pressed high up the pitch they exposed the defence and a short corner was presented to the opposition. A well-rehearsed and executed routine gave the away side a goal before the break.

Early in the second half Georgie Metcalfe netted a fifth goal for the hosts. Two minutes later and the Henley captain was on the ball again and driving into the D with pace, drawing the defender and firing the ball to the far post where Hoskins poached the ball into the back of the net for her hat-trick.

Hampstead and Westminster were on the move and enjoying a period of possession and Henley were slow to react to the increased

threat and a counterattack set the opposition forward up nicely to have a one-on-one with the keeper. However, a fine sliding save by Hannah Lavis unfortunately fell to the forward who had an open opportunity to convert.

A final opportunity in the 57th minute from a penalty corner gave Metcalfe the opportunity to sweep up in the D and score her side’s seventh goal of the match.