HENLEY 5ths suffered a 3-0 defeat away at British Airways (Indian Gymkhana) 7ths last Saturday.

The visitors maintained majority of possession throughout the first half but a goal proved illusive as the teams changed ends goalless.

The hosts took the lead with a goal early in the second half before Henley goalkeeper Joe Selvester managed so see off a handful of other British Airways attempts on the visitors’s goal.

A change in team structure early in the second half to put greater pressure on the home defence as Henley put up a valiant fight and had a couple of close attempts on goal.

However, despite pushing for an equaliser it was the hosts who sealed victory with two late goals in a match that saw Marcus Nicholson voted man of match for the visitors.