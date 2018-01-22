Watkins wraps up away win

HENLEY 4ths, on the back of three undefeated games in a row, travelled with some trepidation to second placed South Berkshire Terriers with a number of key players missing last Saturday.

The game started fast and furious with the youthful Terriers pressing the more mature Henley team from the off. However, it was Henley who made the first breakthrough, a free hit awarded just inside the Terriers’ 25 was quickly taken by James Lane who jinked his way to the D before passing to Phil Biggs to strike home but as the game was ready to restart the umpire disallowed the goal to the dismay of the visitors.

Henley took this setback in their stride and within minutes Biggs again had the ball in the net and this time there was no reverse.

Terriers came out fighting for the remainder of the first half and with Ed Newbold and Neil Emmett impressing it looked like the Henley defence had the measure of the skilful opponents. Again Terriers upped their game and following a smart attack down the right a cross found a Terriers striker unmarked and he slotted home the equaliser.

The second half began much as the first with Henley in the ascendance with James Lane and Ewan Watkins controlling the midfield. Slowly the game began to get stretched as Terriers and Henley pushed for the decisive breakthrough.

The Henley defence was now under heavy attack and only some good shot stopping from David Rechner in goal kept the visitors level.

From a Terriers attack Henley stole the ball and released Nick Shuttleworth down the left wing, his smart inside ball found Watkins who advanced on goal releasing the ball to John Grewcock who smartly whipped it into the danger zone where Piers Edgelll scored a reverse stick shot high into the Terriers goal.

Terriers now pushed further and further forward looking for the equaliser but again the Henley defence held strong. With five minutes remaining Henley scored a third goal following a move down the left and skilful work from Ian Rechner who presented Watkins with the simplest of tap-ins.