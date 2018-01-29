Mackie and England goals prove decisive

HENLEY Ladies 1sts maintained their hold on fourth place in the league following a comfortable win in wet and windy conditions away at local rivals Sonning last Saturday.

The visitors started the game with a keen intent but while they had the majority of possession, they failed to create any open chances.

The pressure slowly increased and midway through the first half player-of-the-match Jem Mackie followed up some good stick skill with a pinpoint reverse sweep into the bottom right corner to put her side into the lead.

Despite all the pressure, Henley didn’t receive their first short corner until 25 minutes into the half but a well worked routine failed to convert. Half-time came without Sonning threatening Hannah Lavis’s goal.

The second half saw Henley come flying out of the blocks and good work from Emma Walker down the left wing set up Lou England who was denied by the frame of the goal.

Strong tackles from Charlotte Cockerton and a constant team effort of real pressure meant Sonning regularly failed to build up any sort of attacks. After a period of sustained possession, England drove into the D and smashed the ball past the stranded Sonning goalkeeper with a sublime finish into the left side netting to strengthen Henley’s hold on the game.

Sonning upped their performance and started to spend more and more time in the Henley half, but without really threatening the Henley D.

Lavis ensured she kept her clean sheet after a Sonning forward found herself isolated in the Henley half and through on goal, only for the visiting goalkeeper to make a crucial save and ensure the final few minutes were not a nervy period.