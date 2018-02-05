Herbert saves day with late block to help sink leaders

A KIERA HALLORAN goal was enough to give Henley Ladies 1sts all three points against South Clubs’ Women’s League Division 3A league leaders Marlow Ladies 1sts at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley started the match with the majority of possession thanks to some skilled, fast passes between the defence and midfield from Kath Draycott and Chloe Nelson leaving Marlow to try and chase the home side down. This led to plenty of opportunity for Henley in the attacking 25 with the hosts winning their first short corner within 10 minutes of play which resulted in a narrow miss off the far post following a fast pass in from Kat Green.

Marlow took a quick turnover and were hungry to get some attacking play with some quick players in the midfield challenging Henley’s defence. However, the visitors were unable to make use of their opportunities in attack and it was not long before Henley’s defence were back in possession and calmly passing the ball through Marlow’s press for the home side to press an attack again.

With good skills from Ellie Roseff and Jem Barham in midfield Henley were once again back challenging Marlow’s defence with Charlotte Cockerton winning the amber and blues another short corner with a strong run along the baseline into the D. Henley made the most of this opportunity and through good teamwork were able to play the ball between Marlow’s defence allowing Louise England a chance for a shot which the keeper just managed to save giving Kiera Halloran a chance to net the ball off the keepers pads to put the hosts 1-0 at half-time.

Marlow came out hard in the second half determined to maintain their win streak with some quick attacking breaks. This was no match for Henley’s Kat Green who calmly picked the ball off Marlow’s forwards and played it out to safety.

Marlow continued to challenge Henley’s defence but were unable to convert due to goalkeeper Hannah Lavis saving everything that was thrown at her. Henley were back on the attack with more quick composed passing allowing Georgie Metcalfe and Sophie Hoskins a chance to use their skill and speed in the forward line to probe Marlow’s defence.

Henley were unable to add to their lead despite winning several more short corners. Marlow, becoming desperate to even the score, made strong attacks against Henley’s defence but again were unable to convert with Henley not allowing them a chance on the ball.

Table-topping Marlow did not give up and won a penalty corner with just a few minutes of the match remaining.

Lavis managed to save the first shot but Marlow’s forwards were positioned to catch any rebound and were given a second chance for a goal but this was no match for Henley’s Rachel Herbert who was able to stop the ball on the goal line and clear it denying Marlow the chance to level the score.

The amber and blues of Henley held on to claim the win and become the first side to defeat Marlow this season in a match that saw Ellie Roseff named player-of-the-match.