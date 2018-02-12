Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Botha amongst goals for Henley

Botha amongst goals for Henley

HENLEY GIRLS U10s had a successful home tournament as they scored 10 goals and conceded just two in the six matches played at Jubilee Park last Sunday.

Following a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Newbury, Henley went on to beat Reading B 2-0 with both goals being scored by Kirsten Botha. In the following match Henley beat Marlow B 2-0 before going down to a 2-0 defeat against Reading A.

Henley bounced back with a 2-0 win against South Berks A with Botha netting another goal.

Botha scored another brace in the final match as Henley beat Newbury B 4-0.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33