Sonning sides are put to the sword by amber and blues

HENLEY 4ths strolled to a comfortable away win against local rivals Sonning 5ths last Saturday at Berkshire County Sports Club.

From the start Henley were on top but their game was not fluent enough to make the important opening for a goal to settle any early nerves.

Chances came and went before eventually a short corner was converted by Ed Newbold despite protests from Sonning. The goal stood and settled the Henley team such that from there on there seemed to be only one likely outcome of the match.

Minutes later, Ewan Watkins made it 2-0 with a fierce shot into the roof of the net following up on a good save from the Sonning keeper of his own snap shot.

The second half began much as the first had with Henley in the ascendancy, but proving worryingly wasteful in front of goal. Eventually the third goal came and it was the pick of the bunch.

Jamie Hollins picked up a misplaced ball on the halfway line and drove strongly into the Sonning D and a quick one-two with David Rechner presented Hollins with an open goal to slot the ball into.

The amber and blues were now on a roll and the fourth goal quickly followed with Tim Cima exploiting gaps in the Sonning defence and scoring with a reverse stick shot.

As the game petered out Sonning struck back with a good goal of their own, to give them a consolation in a well fought game.

Henley 4ths: R Foggia, J Williams, S Ward, A Warner, N Emmett, E Newbold, J Hollins, J Lane, J Aplin, T Cima, E Watkins, D Rechner.

HENLEY 5ths secured a 3-0 in at home to Sonning 6ths last Saturday.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes when David Corke and Elliot Fielder advanced the ball swiftly up the left wing

and squared it across to

Ian Rechner who fired home.

Henley continued to maintain a strong presence in Sonning’s half and a second goal followed shortly afterwards as Alan Mortimer deftly fired the ball into the back of the net. The amber and blues continued to dominate the first half as Charlie Shaw scored a third for Henley shortly before half-time.

In the second half Sonning launched a couple of strong challenges on the Henley goal but keeper Joe Selvester made a couple of good saves and Nick Shuttleworth, playing fullback, made several interceptions and clearances, thwarting the visitors’ chances.

Henley 5ths: Joe Selvester, Nick Shuttleworth, Piers Edgell, Jon Edgell, Enzo Cheesman, Duncan Gray, Henry Davis,

Ian Rechner, David Corke,

Dino Cheesman, Elliot

Fielder, Charlie Shaw, Alan Mortimer.