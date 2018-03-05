Cima scores hat-trick as amber and blues fight back to down Oxford Hawks

TIM CIMA scored a hat-trick as visitors Henley 4ths came from two goals down to run out 6-4 winners at Oxford Hawks 7ths in Division 8 West.

Henley went into the game missing both regular centre backs plus two other key players following injury in the previous game, against a team on level points to them.

With just 10 minutes gone Henley were 2-0 down as the Hawks scored with their first shots of the match.

Captain Simon Taylor made some rotations and installed Ed Newbold into the centre back position as the game started to turn around.

Confidence was returning to the team and with the young legs of Henry Davis and Dino Cheesman working tirelessly in midfield ably supported by the experience of Taylor, Phil Biggs and Ian Rechner green shoots of control were appearing.

Henley pulled a goal back when Jules Aplin latched on to a cross from Matt Carter. Aplin controlled the ball as he strode into the D and lifted it over the advancing Hawks keeper to score.

Two minutes later it was all level with Neil Emmett tapping the ball over the line from what was surely going to be another goal for Aplin. Henley were now rampant and a short corner was sweetly dispatched by Tim Cima to make it 3-2 and on the stroke of half-time Aplin again found the net with a blistering strike from the top of the D to make it 4-2.

Hawks came out fighting in the second half and with a change of formation of their own they now had a spell of dominance and managed to score a goal from a good piece of interplay down the Henley left.

Henley quickly responded and another corner from Cima re-established the two goal margin. Once again this end-to-end game wasn’t finished and it was Hawks who scored next to pull it back to 5-4 with the clock ticking down. With less than a minute to go the Hawks centre-forward strode forward and found himself one-on-one with the Henley keeper following a strong through ball but David Rechner stood firm in goal and denied Hawks what looked like the equaliser. From the save the ball was quickly worked forward to Cheesman who advanced into the opposition half, beat two advancing Hawks players and laid the ball off to Davis who unselfishly squared it to Cima to tap in and claim his hat-trick.

Henley 4ths: D Rechner, J Williams, I Rechner, S Taylor, D Cheesman, H Davis, P Biggs, E Newbold, N Emmett, M Slater, T Cima, J Aplin.