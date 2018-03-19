Hoskins nets brace in awayday triumph

HENLEY Ladies 1sts got back to winning ways as they triumphed 4-1 at West Hampstead last Saturday.

The visitors started brightly with quick passing, making the opposition run and breaking down their defence. Louisa England led from the front, carrying the ball up the wing before slipping it to midfielder Emma Walker who won Henley’s first short corner.

A slick routine saw the ball travel to Sophie Hoskins on the goal post who slotted home to give her side an early lead.

Tight defensive work by Kat Green stopped the ball getting near Henley’s goal, and provided outlets for quick counterattacks. With Jemma Barham’s skill and Georgie Metcalfe’s speed down the wing, Henley were fast on the attack. An exciting piece of play saw the ball lifted off West Hampstead’s goalkeeper where new player, Lettie Cary, knocked the ball down into the net for Henley’s second goal. West Hampstead started the second half with high intensity but Henley defenders Kath Draycott and Rachel Herbert matched this with block tackles and balls up the pitch to waiting midfielders.

Henley were on form with their pass and move game, with all players being involved with attacking play. Another goal for Henley, scored by Hoskins gave the visitors a comfortable lead.

West Hampstead continued to press Henley’s defence, causing goalkeeper Hannah Lavis to make several good saves. A shot on goal by West Hampstead found the body of Herbert on the line and the hosts were awarded a penalty flick which they slotted comfortably into the goal.

Henley responded with Barham hitting a reverse stick shot at goal to wrap up victory.