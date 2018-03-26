Monday, 26 March 2018

Herbert goals ensure points for home side

HENLEY Ladies 1sts moved up to third place in the table following a home win against Eastcote Ladies last Saturday.

The hosts started much the better side as England and Barham Mackie linked up well in the centre of the pitch and opened up opportunities for the home side from the offset.

Eastcote were decisive in the D and made some timely tackles to fend off pressure from the opposition. However, it wasn’t long before the efforts from Metcalfe and Hoskins were rewarded with a short corner. The simplest of strikes with pinpoint accuracy from Herbert gave the keeper no chance, putting Henley 1-0 up.

Eastcote had the bit between their teeth and responded well as Henley were slow to react to the increased pressure.

Whilst Eastcote were enjoying passages of play there was no real threat in the final third until a deflected through ball to a fast running forward put her through on goal which she converted.

Nelson’s line ball through to Metcalfe carried along the baseline and was awarded a short corner following a poorly timed tackle which Herbert tucked away to give her side the lead.

Early in the second half Henley pressed the ball into the final third forcing errors in the visitors’ defensive line where the Eastcote goalkeeper pulled off several good saves. Henley were unfortunate not to increase the score line in the second half with a plethora of chances.

