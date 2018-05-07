Amber and blues avoid relegation

HENLEY Hockey Club’s men’s first team have secured their South Premier League status, thanks to Old Georgians winning the National League relegation play-offs.

Old Georgians’ win means that no south National League team will be relegated into Henley’s division, with just bottom side Horsham being relegated into Premier League Division 2.

Henley ended the season on 14 points, seven above relegated Horsham and will consequently compete in the South Premier League for a fourth consecutive season.

Speaking after the news that his side had stayed up, Henley captain Ed Foster said: “It’s fantastic to secure another season in the South Premier League. With a relatively small squad we suffered heavily with injuries over the course of the season, having to compete a handful of games with a match-day squad of 12 and occasionally a bare 11.

“However, over the course of the season we certainly showed we have more than enough quality to compete in this league, and are looking forward to challenging ourselves again next season.”