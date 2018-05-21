Thriving youth sides pick up club awards

THE youth section of Henley Hockey Club, that has more than 300 players, held their end of season award ceremony after their final training session.

There were awards for every age group which had been assessed by the team of voluntary coaches from the beginning of the season in September.

The awards were presented by the director of youth hockey Trish Heggie as well as the head coach of the respective age groups.

In the U6 section, coached by Trish Heggie, the player of the year awards went to Edward Cary and Annabel Cunliffe while James Broom, Kirsty Broom, Millie Green and Emily Bryan picked up rising star awards. The U8s, coached by James Baker, saw Toby Lane and Sophie Broom take the best newcomer of the year awards while Arlo Baker and Flo Hughes won the team player of the year awards. Zac Barrass and Jecca Bryan were the most improved players while Alex Woolfrey and Poppy Williams secured the player of the year awards.

In the U10s section, coached by Dave Bowyer, Ernst Newbold and Kirsten Botha won the player of the year awards while Edward Bowyer and Lillian Graham took the team player of the year awards. Alfie Judge and Milini Shellani won the newcomer of the year awards whilst Sam Baker and Lily Baker secured the most improved player of the year awards. The U12s, coached by Dan Herbert, saw Lauren Hilditch and Ben Proudfoot pick up the player of the year awards while Rosie Richardson and Connor Botha picked up the team player of the year awards. Izzy Holden and James Wakefield were the most improved players while best newcomer awards went to Katy Shaw and Bryn Williams.

The U14s and U16s sections, coached by Trish Heggie and Caz Shaw, saw Louis Poundall win the newcomer of the year award while Oliver Judge, Charlie Mullins and Becky Bradbury secured the most improved player awards. Team player of the year awards went to Jo Selvester, Caitlyn Swinburn and Ailish James while player of the year awards were handed out to Charlie Shaw, Anya Marsten and Annie Williams.