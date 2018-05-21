Monday, 21 May 2018

Trio secure U18 titles

THREE local hockey players helped their respective sides become national U18 champions at Lee Valley hockey stadium in the Olympic Park last week.

Anna Gutierrez, who lives in Wargrave and Eleanor Emmanuel, who lives in Binfield Heath, helped their Reading side beat Ben Rhydding 5-3 to win the ladies’ title.

Meanwhile in the men’s section Bix’s Nico Cheesman was in the Marlow side that drew 1-1 with Bournemouth before winning the title on penalty shuffles.

