Back-to-back wins secure championship

BERKSHIRE GIRLS U15s have secured the South AC Championship.

The tournament started in mid-April and finished last Sunday with Berkshire beating Sussex 3-1 and then Surrey by the same scoreline to secure the title.

Both matches were competitive with the Berkshire side’s skill and perseverance making sure they bettered last season’s second place finish. Speaking after the win Tim Cracknell, head coach, said: “The squad performed brilliantly, winning six games, drawing one and losing one. This is an amazingly talented bunch of young athletes, they work super hard, never moan, have great team spirit and they know that winning isn’t easy.

“It has been a real privilege for me, and our assistant coaches Michael Clark and Bill Edgar to work with the squad to help them realise their potential.”

