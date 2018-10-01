Farrow at the double

HENLEY 5ths got the new MBBO Open League Division 9 season off to a good start with a 2-0 win at Banbury last Saturday.

From the first whistle Henley pushed hard up into Banbury’s half, the midfield and forward line creating good early opportunities but they failed to materialise into a score with several shots fired just wide of the Banbury goal. The Banbury defence and goalkeeper settled in to Henley’s pattern of play and kept the score at 0-0 at half time.

The second half saw Banbury push back against Henley, mounting some strong attacks into the visitors’ 25-yard area. Henley’s defence held off these attacks with some heroic defensive interceptions and counter-attacks by Nick Shuttleworth.

Brothers Dino and man-of-the-match Enzo Cheesman worked hard at getting the ball back up the field and with 10 minutes remaining on the clock Henley’s hard work began to pay off. Martyn Watkins, defending a short corner, dispatched a crisp long ball up to Tim Cima in the forward line. Cima’s speed saw him waltz through the Banbury defence with Andy Farrow on his shoulder. Cima drew the keeper and didn’t miss the pass to Farrow who coolly executed to give Henley the lead.

With time running out Henry Davis thundered towards the Banbury D and offloaded to Cima who flicked the ball to Farrow, who with his back to goal beat the defence and slipped the ball under the keeper.

Henley 5ths: Mike Cordrey, Duncan Gray, Nick Shuttleworth, Martyn Watkins, Piers Edgell (Captain), Dino Cheesman, Henry Davis, Ian Rechner, Enzo Cheesman, Jon Grocock, Andrew Farrow, Tim Cima.