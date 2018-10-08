Shute nets winning goal as Henley hit back

HENLEY LADIES 2nds paid the price for a picking up green cards as they went down 5-2 at Aylesbury in their opening game of the season.

The visitors started confidently and demonstrated attacking routines straight from the training ground. Strong linking play down the right between Gracie Newbold, Pippie Heath and forwards Ali Jean Jean and Taminah Brown saw several good attacks.

Henley went a goal up after 25 minutes when good linking play ended with Brown running through to beat the keeper.

Henley’s defence looked strong and Aylesbury found it difficult to break through but they managed to win a short corner and capitalised on this just before half-time to equalise.

With Henley down to a bare 11 as captain Emma Hedges succumbed to a reccurring calf injury the team started to flounder and soon after the hosts took the lead following a short corner.

Henley continued to fight and managed to bring it back to 2-2 after a well delivered short corner routine saw Heath slotting the ball away.

The toll of limited numbers soon became obvious as more stick tackles and accumulated five-yard offences soon led to Henley being reduced to nine players after receiving two green cards in quick succession.

This was punishing for Henley and in the last 10 minutes of the match they conceded three goals in quick succession.

HENLEY LADIES 3rds got their new season off to a winning start at home against Aylesbury Ladies 3rds.

The hosts got off to a strong start with Rosie Wilkinson putting in some good passes but out of the blue Aylesbury went ahead after five minutes.

Wendy McLoughlin exerted pressure on the visitors while Meg Hearn made some good passes and Ella Shute made great strides heading towards the goal.

Henley almost equalised a Wilkinson short corner found McLoughlin but her attempted a shot narrowly went wide. Soon after Holly Verran ran into the D but was foiled by the Aylesbury defence.

The hosts eventually levelled the scores when a short corner saw Charlie Irving pass to Viv Whiteaker who fired home. However, just before half-time Aylesbury netted again to lead 2-1.

In the second half Hearn went close for Henley while the amber and blues defence of Rhea Simister, Hearn, Irving and Jax Gummer stood firm.

Gummer performed well under pressure and managed to get the ball in to the D where Verran equalised.

Henley then took the lead when Ella Shute fired home with just five minutes of the match remaining.