England wraps up scoring as hosts put on a five-star performance

HENLEY LADIES 1sts made it two Division 3A league wins on the spin as they eased to a 5-0 triumph at home against Reading Ladies 3rds last Saturday.

Henley started the game strong, dominating play and within eight minutes were 1-0 up from a quick goal by Lara Wilkinson. Henley continued their strong performance with good movement upfront and switching of play in midfield.

The second goal came in the 25th minute with Jem Barham scoring on her reverse stick.

In the second half Reading put pressure on Henley’s defence but this didn't last long as the hosts retook control and Kiera Halloran scored her side’s third goal in the 52nd minute.

Henley continued to play well switching the ball from left to right which led to a short corner and Kat Green scoring the amber and blues’ fourth goal in the 68th minute. Louisa England finished the game off with a 70th minute winner with a well executed short corner routine.