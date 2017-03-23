Drivers caught using phones at the wheel

EIGHT motorists were caught using mobile phones at the wheel in Henley this afternoon (Thursday).

Police spotted them on Reading Road and pulled them into the Christ Church centre car park.

They were issued with £200 fines and six points on their driving licenses.

A tweet from Thames Valley Police South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse said: “Eight motorists caught using mobile phones whilst driving on Reading Road, Henley, today in just over an hour. Zero tolerance.”