New £10 million hospital opened by Lord-Lieutenant

The new Townlands Memorial Hospital was officially opened today (Tuesday) by the Lord-Lieutenant for Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson OBE.

The Lord-Lieutenant unveiled a plaque at the rear foyer of the £10 million hospital in York Road following a tour of the facilities.

He was joined by representatives from Henley Town Council, the Townlands Steering Group and the League of Friends of Townlands Hospital, as well as various NHS bodies including the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Oxford Health.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “It’s extraordinarily impressive and the fact that it’s here at all and of the quality is thanks to all the people here today.

“It is a facility which will improve the lots not only of people in Henley but the broader area. It’s a great achievement and a wonderful facility.

“The last thing is to congratulate those who initiated its renaming as the Townlands Memorial Hospital. We are opening it 100 years on from that terrible conflict and it will keep alive the memory of the sacrifice that generation made.”

David Smith, the chief executive of the commissioning group, thanked the guests as he introduced the Lord-Lieutenant and also paid tribute to former Henley GP Peter Ashby, who has been involved in campaigns around the hospital’s future for more than 30 years.

He said: “Peter has had a long history with this hospital and is pleased, as we all are, to see this facility here.

“This is our exemplar model in Oxfordshire and I think it’s fantastic for local people.”

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the steering group, added: “This is the day that Peter has been working towards for 35 years and I’ve been working towards for 15 years.

“I’m delighted that the hospital is now fully open and doing what we wanted it to do.

“We’ve ended up with more than we ever dreamed was possible.”

