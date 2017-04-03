Monday, 03 April 2017

Could you help with hall tidy?

VOLUNTEERS are wanted to help tidy the church hall in Shiplake before it’s refurbished.

Louise Colam, from Henley, wants to create a not-for-profit café and community outreach centre at the hall in Church Lane.

Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday she will start tidying the building. If you can help, go to the hall from 11am on either day.

