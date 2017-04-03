Hunt for man in knifepoint robbery

POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery.

The 23-year-old male victim was walking down an alleyway between Falkland Avenue and Southview Avenue in Caversham when he noticed a man leaning against a fence.

Further along the alleyway, a second man appeared from behind a bush.

The victim was pushed with his back against the wall by the two men and one of them held a 7in knife near his face while the other one brandished a flick knife.

The robbers demanded the victim’s wallet but as he handed it over the one with the knife slashed at his chest, damaging his jacket.

The other man went through his pockets and stole his mobile phone.

The robbers also stole his backpack, containing a laptop and other electrical items and bank cards, which were later used to make contactless purchases in the area.

The incident happened at about 5.10pm on November 21 last year.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: “It was a nasty robbery which left the victim very shaken up. We would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to call us on 101 (reference 1119).”

l A 15-year-old boy from Caversham has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed until April 7.