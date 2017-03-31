Friday, 31 March 2017

Playhatch road closed over unstable embankment

Part of the Henley Road in Playhatch has been closed for work to repair the road surface.

A section of one side of the road was closed near the Flowing Spring pub on Wednesday after an inspection by contractors from Oxfordshire County Council found the embankment was unstable.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place to prevent vehicles driving over weak areas of the road and the council is looking in to carrying out permanent repairs.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith, cabinet member for transport, planning and environment, said: “There has been slippage to the side of the road.

“There has been some movement seen in the last month giving the council some cause for concern, however an inspection has indicated that this has accelerated.

“The depression in the highway has now created an adverse camber and continued movement indicating a potential risk of embankment failure.

“Unfortunately, and not a decision taken lightly, the council has had to relieve any traffic loading on the area of concern.”

Cllr Nimmo Smith added that he did not know when the road would be reopened fully.

