Record amount raised at annual bike challenge

Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On Your Bike challenge in Sonning Common.

Riders made the most of the sunny weather as they took on one of three routes of either six, 12, or 20 miles around the village yesterday (Sunday).

They were set off from Sonning Common Primary School at 10.30am by outgoing village GP Dr Andrew Burnett, who is stepping down from Sonning Common Health Centre after more than 30 years.

The riders followed a circular route as far as Nuffield and Ipsden before returning to the school in Grove Road.

This year’s event raised more than £6,000, which will be split between the school and local charities.

On Your Bike founder Penny Snowden said: “It was a stunning turn-out on a beautiful spring morning.

“The enthusiasm of all who took part and the fantastic crew who organised, marshalled and cooked ensured it was the best event we have ever staged.”