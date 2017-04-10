Hospital parking rules

NEW parking rules at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley will come into effect on Monday.

The hospital in York Road is offering free car parking using automatic number plate recognition technology.

Patients and visitors will need to put their car registration into a touch pad at the hospital’s main reception after parking in one of the 35 patient spaces.

There is also a 20-minute grace period for drivers who are dropping off or collecting people from the hospital, who will not need to enter their car’s details.

The rules will be administered by a specialist company, Smart Parking, and anyone who fails to enter their details or is not authorised to park on the hospital site will receive a £100 penalty, reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

Signage and cameras were installed and tested this week.

There are separate rules for the neighbouring car parks for the Bell and Hart surgeries and Chilterns Court care centre.

At the surgeries, anyone with an appointment can enter their vehicle’s registration details at the reception but will only be given a maximum of 90 minutes of free parking.

There will also be a grace period of 15 minutes for drivers dropping off or picking up other people.

The care centre which is located next to the hospital, has 22 parking spaces which will be managed through a “white list” for staff and a touch pad at its reception for visitors.