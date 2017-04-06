Police helicopter hunts vandal

Cyclists ride into record books

Thursday, 06 April 2017
A GATE was smashed through in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) in Henley.
The culprit “shoulder barged” through the gate before attempting to open a car door. They then left the scene.
A police helicopter was heard over the area at about 4am this morning.
A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a property in Greys Road at 3.52am.
“Someone was damaging a gate and had shoulder barged their way through. They then started trying to open the door of a car on a driveway.
“They caused criminal damage to the gate and our response is in progress.”
Anyone with information should contact 101.
06 April 2017
