Police helicopter hunts vandal

A GATE was smashed through in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) in Henley.

The culprit “shoulder barged” through the gate before attempting to open a car door. They then left the scene.

A police helicopter was heard over the area at about 4am this morning.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a property in Greys Road at 3.52am.

“Someone was damaging a gate and had shoulder barged their way through. They then started trying to open the door of a car on a driveway.

“They caused criminal damage to the gate and our response is in progress.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.