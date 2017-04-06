Thursday, 06 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Police helicopter hunts vandal

Police helicopter hunts vandal

A GATE was smashed through in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) in Henley.

The culprit “shoulder barged” through the gate before attempting to open a car door. They then left the scene. 

A police helicopter was heard over the area at about 4am this morning.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a property in Greys Road at 3.52am.

“Someone was damaging a gate and had shoulder barged their way through. They then started trying to open the door of a car on a driveway.

“They caused criminal damage to the gate and our response is in progress.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33