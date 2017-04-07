Volunteers clean village hall before makeover

VOLUNTEERS spruced up the church hall in Shiplake before it is refurbished.

About 15 people helped clean and paint the building in Church Lane on Saturday and Sunday.

They included parishioners, supporters of local charities and Rev Pam Gordon, associate priest at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Shiplake.

Louise Colam, from Henley, wants to create a not-for-profit café and community outreach centre at the hall and says the weekend was used to create a “blank canvas” ahead of the renovation work. She said: “It was a clean and clear-up project and to start to get the word out so people know the hall is going to be utilised and changed.

“We prepared the brickwork and painted outside while inside we gave everything a lick of paint as well as taking down things like the old heaters.

“We are hoping to have more of these events to get the hall up to scratch and want to create something for the community that has their stamp on it.”

The volunteers were served soup, sandwiches, cakes and tea and coffee with bread donated by Henley town councillor David Eggleton.

Building supplies company Gibbs & Dandy, of Reading Road, Henley, provided tins of paint.

Mrs Colam is working on the project with the charity Community Spirit and Henley Good Neighbours, while Henley interior designer Niki Schäfer will help design the new interior.

Award-winning landscape architect Ana-Mari Bull, who lives in Shiplake, will help them create a new garden.