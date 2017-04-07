Community champion and rowing club awarded town medal

AN “unsung hero” and the most successful rowing club in the world were the recipients of this year’s Henley Town Medal.

Volunteer Ian Forster, 85, of Elizabeth Road, was honoured for almost half a century of helping community organisations in the town, while Leander Club received the corporate award.

The medals were presented by Henley MP John Howell during the annual town meeting last night (Thursday).

Mr Forster is the longest serving member of the Henley Lions and has volunteered for the Henley Round Table, the 41 Club and, until recently, was a driver for the Henley HandyBus.

The Mayor Julian Brookes said: “He’s the archetypal unsung hero. He had helped so many people and not sought any recognition for himself.”

Mr Forster told the Henley Standard: “I was totally shocked and surprised and I’m very proud and quite embarrassed!”

Leander Club, founded in 1818 and established in Henley in 1897, was given the corporate award.

Twelve rowers from the club returned from last year’s Rio Olympics with three gold medals and two silvers, bringing the club's total number of Olympic medals to 123.

The Mayor said: “Leander is a shining light for the town and the Heroes’ Return was one of the sporting highlights of the civic year.”

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.