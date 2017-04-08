50 firefighters tackle shop blaze

MORE than 50 firefighters battled a fire at a homeware shop in Watlington last night (Friday).

Crews from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire were on the scene until the early hours after they were called to a fire at DG Homecare, in High Street, at about 7pm.

Flames could be seen coming out of the shop’s frontage where the windows had been smashed from the heat.

Police cordoned off the area while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Ambulance crews also attended.

Police have said High Street will remain closed for most of today (Saturday).