Traffic chaos as Hart Street closed for emergency repairs

Motorists in Henley face tailbacks of about an hour after a main road in the town was closed for emergency repairs.

Hart Street was shut yesterday (Sunday) after a sewage pipe was blocked. Workmen for Thames Water will drill into the pipe to clear the blockage, as well as rerouting a water main.

They say the work is needed to prevent flooding which could affect nearby homes and businesses.

The work is expected to be finished by Thursday and the road will be open for traffic on Good Friday.

Traffic was backed up on Reading Road, Remenham Hill and Fair Mile yesterday (Sunday) as hundreds flocked to the town to make the most of the hot weather, while there were similar problems during rush hour this morning (Monday).

Queues stretched back as far as Bix, with many motorists turning around rather than waiting to get in to Henley.

Vehicles travelling over Henley Bridge are being diverted via River Side, Station Road and Reading Road during the work but pedestrians are still able to use the pavement on Hart Street.

